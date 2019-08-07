eBay · 55 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Phone
$130 $750
free shipping

syn_ergy via eBay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)

Update: It's now $129.99. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided
