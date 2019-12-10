Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 16GB GSM Phone
$100
free shipping

That's $13 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen for this phone in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $8.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Tekguru via eBay.
  • A 30 day warranty applies but the specifics of it are unclear.
Features
  • available in several colors (Space Grey pictured)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register