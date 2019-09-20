eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 128GB Phone
$158 $190
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $32, although it was $5 less last week. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay
  • A 30-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it
  • in several colors (Space Gray pictured)
BlueOak
Neither the @Dealnews promo email, nor this page mentions this is a used phone.

And to those folks who protest, "there are no longer any new iPhone 6s's...". AT&T still sells them brand new in the Apple box, with the Apple 1-year warranty. (As "Prepaid" phones, but perfectly usable on traditional post paid plans as well.)
3 hr 12 min ago