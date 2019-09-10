Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $8 and the second-best price we've seen, although we saw it for $26 less in July. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $399 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and $89 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now
With activation of a new line on a 24-month payment plan, Verizon Wireless offers the Apple iPhone 7 32GB Smartphone for Verizon in several colors (Black pictured) for free with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $449. Shop Now
That's a low by $40 and the lowest price we've seen. (It is also $25 under last week's mention.) Buy Now
NM Cable via Amazon offers the Idison MFi-Certified Lightning Cable 4-Pack in Gray +White for $14.99. Coupon code "YDR9RGFF" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in May. Buy Now
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Storm Buy via eBay offers this Hybrid Shockproof TPU Bumper Case for iPhone for $5.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and around a buck less than most other 3rd party vendors charge. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $15. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for a single plate and $2 less than buying via another storefront today. Buy Now
It's a low for a refurb by $35. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $150. Buy Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now
