New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 64GB Smartphone
$117 $120
free shipping

Smarter.phone via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $116.93 with free shipping. That's $28 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's $3 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today.) Buy Now

Tips
  • a 3-month manufacturer warranty applies
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register