New
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 16GB GSM Phone
$95
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $15. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but a 30-day money back or replacement guarantee applies.
Features
  • Space Gray
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register