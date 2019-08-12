- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 16GB GSM Phone in several colors for $89.97 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $24. Buy Now
syn_ergy via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s 64GB Smartphone in Space Gray for $124.99 with free shipping. That's $55 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $14, although most sellers charge $150 or more.)
Update: It's now $134.99. Buy Now
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in Black or Rose Gold for $179.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find for a refurb now by $28, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now
Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Smartphone for GSM Networks in several colors for $59.97 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 256GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $373.99 with free shipping. That's $16 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $46.)
Update: The price has dropped to $369.99. Buy Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 50% off select refurbished and open-box Apple products. Plus, these orders get free shipping. Discounted items include iPhones, iPads, HomePods, AirPods, and Apple Watches. Shop Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
Cellfee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM Smartphone in several colors for $579.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $55. (It's also $80 less than our GSM/CDMA unlocked mention from last week). Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay continues to offer the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6s Plus 128GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Space Gray for $199.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $45. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Climalite Shorts in Grey for $15. In cart, that drops to $11.25. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Office Depot and Office Max via eBay offers the uni-ball Signo Gel 207 Retractable Gel Pen 4-Pack in Medium Point 0.7mm Black for $2.29. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find today by $3. Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
iTech Deals via eBay offers the refurbished 4.5-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.5GHz 13.3" Laptop for $294.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, the lowest price we could find for refurb now by $25, and the best price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $319.99. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 512GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet in Silver or Gold for $719 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and at least $300 under what most stores are charging for this 2017 model.
Update: Silver has increased, but Gold is still $719. Buy Now
Sign In or Register