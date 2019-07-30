- Create an Account or Login
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 16GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb, also by $20. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Dan2Friend via eBay offers the Unlocked Apple iPhone XR 64GB GSM/CDMA Smartphone in White for $660 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $74. (For further comparison, we saw it for Boost for $10 less last December.) Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the 2nd-Generation Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $144.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $14 today. Buy Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price for a refurb now by $40.) Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Mywit via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 8 64GB GSM Smartphone in Space Gray or Gold for $328.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and he lowest price we could find by $36 today. Buy Now
Beacoo via Amazon offers the Beacoo Apple Watch and iPhone Charging Station and Dock in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "WOD2TYOE" cuts the price to $8.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to 70% off select apparel, shoe, home items, and more as part of its End of Summer Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Reebok via eBay offers its Reebok Men's PT Prime Runner FC Shoes in Cobalt for $25.21. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that to $18.91. With free shipping, that's a buck under our March mention, $36 off, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 9 to 10.5. Buy Now
Reebok via eBay offers the Reebok Men's Flexagon Fit Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "JUST4KICKS" cuts that price to $22.49. With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (That's a low today by $10.) Buy Now
For its qualified education customers, Apple offers a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, or BeatsX Earphones when you buy a select iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.
Alternately, get a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats Solo3 Wireless, or BeatsX with an iPad Pro or iPad Air purchase.
Even better, college students enrolled in their discount program will receive additional Apple education discounts when purchasing a Mac or iPad. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
That's a savings of $100 to $350 on each order. Shop Now
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, the best deal for a refurb today by at least $10, and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple iMac Intel Skylake Core i5 3.4GHz 27" Retina 5K All-In-One Desktop for $1,399 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $201.) Buy Now
