New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 16GB GSM Phone
$100 $160
free shipping

BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 16GB GSM Phone in Space Gray for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find for a refurb, also by $20. Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty information is provided, but the seller provides a "30-day satisfaction guarantee."
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register