New
eBay · 56 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 128GB Phone
$125 $499
free shipping

TekReplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 6 128GB Smartphone for Verizon & GSM in Space Gray or Silver for $124.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $65 and the best deal we've seen for a 128GB model. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 60-day TekReplay warranty applies
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Refurbished Unlocked GSM Verizon Wireless iOS Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register