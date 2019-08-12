New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB GSM Smartphone
$60
free shipping

Tekguru via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB Smartphone for GSM Networks in several colors for $59.97 with free shipping. That's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20. Buy Now

  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
leviathan
Some providers won't activate 5s phones anymore.
1 hr 2 min ago