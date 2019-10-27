New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone 5s 16GB GSM Smartphone
$55 $74
free shipping

That's a $19 low and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • It's sold by Tekguru via eBay.
Features
  • available in several colors
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Apple iPhones eBay Apple
Unlocked GSM iOS Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register