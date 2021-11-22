That's $45 below our refurb mention from last month and the best price we've seen in any condition. (You'd pay around $374 more for a new model.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 12 models, with prices starting from $160. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
That's a savings of 50% off, and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Verizon
- built-in magnets
That is a $470 drop from the list price, and the lowest price we've seen by $30. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in 3 colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
It's the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray and Silver.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Apple A11 64-bit processor
- TrueDepth camera
- Super Retina OLED HDR10 display
Save on select Apple products like iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Shop discounts on AirPods, HomePods, Apple Watches, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Staples
- Pictured is the Apple HomePod mini Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (low by $6).
- Shipping is free over $30 (you usually need membership so this is an unusual offer).
- Some items may only be available for in-store pickup only.
Apply coupon code "S5MFL99T" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to see a full list of compatible models.
- Sold by Licheers via Amazon.
- overcurrent and overvoltage protection
- Model: LC-A2
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
Save on a selection of Milwaukee power tools, combo kits, drill bits, organizers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee 2553-21 M12 FUEL CP Li-Ion Hex 1/4" Impact Driver Kit for $99 ($109 off).
It's the best price we've ever seen for the AirPods Pro, coming in at least $20 less than anywhere else. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- transparency mode
- spatial audio
- adaptive EQ
- 3 tip sizes
- force sensor
- sweat & water resistant
- Model: MLWK3AM/A
It's $21 under our September mention and the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Best Buy
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- up to 18 hours battery life
- 32GB storage
- watchOS 6
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
The price drops in cart to the best we've seen and a low now by $99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Touch Bar and Touch ID
- Model: MYDA2LL/A
