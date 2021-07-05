Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 64GB Smartphone for $449.99 w/ FS for $450

That's $14 under our mention of a used one from last week and the best price we've seen for this phone without a contract. (For further comparison, it's $149 less than a new one from Apple.) Buy Now at eBay
- A 30-day seller warranty applies.
- Sold by Superbdeals via eBay.
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That ties the lowest price we've seen at $702 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but a 60-day satisfaction guarantee applies.
- Available in Space Gray or Silver.
Enjoy a savings of $700 over 24 months. Shop Now at Verizon
- Requires new line and eligible Unlimited plan.
- $35 activation fee.
- The 128GB and 256GB options get $699.99 off with this offer (or cost $50 and $150, respectively, after the offer).
- Available in several colors (Purple pictured).
- 12MP front camera
- dual 12MP rear camera system
- 5.4" Retina XDR display
- Model: MJNT3LL/A
That's a savings of $100. Buy Now at Boost Mobile
- Available in Space Gray pictured.
- Phones are tested for functionality and cleaned. Device may have visible usage wear and tear.
- It comes with a 90-day Boost Mobile warranty.
It's around $115 below what you'd expect to pay for a new one. Buy Now at Glyde
- GSM & CDMA
- 12MP front camera; 7MP selfie
- 4.7" 1334x750 display
Current and newly accepted college students (and their parents), as well as faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers of all grade levels can now save up to $400 on a variety of Apple tech in the long-awaited Back to School sale. Shop Now at Apple
- Buy a Mac or iPad for College with Education Pricing. Get AirPods.
- Plus, 3 months free of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 20% off AppleCare+.
- Even better, get up to $1,460 in credit with eligible trade-ins.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Zagg
- Available at this price in Black.
- protective battery case w/ wireless charging & access to Lightning port
That's $696 below list and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, but it comes with a 30-day BidAllies satisfaction guarantee.
- In Space Gray
You'd pay twice this elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by emb-phones via eBay
- charges and syncs iPhone
- audio line-out port
- includes male and female Lightning Connectors
- Model: MNN62AM/A
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we've ever seen and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (White pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Sign In or Register