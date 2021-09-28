That's $10 under our July refurb mention, and and the best price we've seen for this phone without a contract. (For further comparison, it's $59 less than a new one from Apple.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
Save $599.99 and get this item free with a new line of service and eligible unlimited plan. Shop Now at Verizon
- This item is currently not in stock, but you can order now to get this price. It is scheduled to ship on September 24, 2021.
- 6.1" LCD display
- 12MP camera
- iOS 13
It's $9 off and the best we've seen for a new factory-sealed unit.
Update: The price has dropped to $27.14. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- microfiber lining inside
- Model: MWVU2ZM/A
That's $59 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black, Red, or White.
- Sold by cellfeee via eBay
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
Apply code "GBJ8FEW7" to save a total of $10 and drop the price $3 below our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Masaji via Amazon.
- includes installation guidance frame, cleaning cloth, dust removal stick, and guide stick
Apply coupon code "MOPHIE50" for extra savings on iPhone cases already marked up to 85% off. Shop Now at A4C
- Pictured is the Mophie Juice Pack Access Protective Battery Case for iPhone XS Max for $8 after coupon (low by $4).
That's $8 under our mention from May and the best price we've seen after applying coupon code "DNS45". Buy Now at RAVPower
- In Black.
- 2 ports
- GaN technology
- Model: RP-PC145
Apply coupon code "80JBWDD6" for a savings of $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jbao DIrect via Amazon.
- Translucent matte finish
- Soft TPU edges
- Anti fingerprint
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
Save on everything from jump starters to speakers, tool repair kits, seat covers, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Stock may be limited on some items.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Announced last week, this preorder is $30 less than what you'd pay anywhere else (including Amazon and Best Buy). Buy Now at Walmart
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
It's $30 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- Usually ships within 1 to 4 weeks.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
- A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
- 10.2" Retina display
- 12MP ultra-wide front camera, 8MP rear camera
- Model: MK2K3LL/A
The price drops at checkout to $100 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock, but can be ordered now at this price.
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
That's a low by around $20, and the best we've seen for a factory-sealed unit. (It was $20 more in our July mention for a sealed unit too.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
