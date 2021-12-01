That's $119 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- It's covered by a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- In Gold or Silver
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
That's the first discount which doesn't require activation we've seen on this recently-released flagship phone. Grab the 128GB model for $549
and the 256GB model for the $649. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Availability varies by location.
It's just under half off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Kryo 240 octa-core CPU
- 6.49” Full HD+ LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 5000mAh battery
- 16 MP Front-facing camera
- 13 MP Rear-facing camera
- Android 11
Save on a small selection of Motorola phones with prices starting at
$120 $149.99. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Motorola Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for
$199.99$229.99 ( $100$70 off).
Save on a huge variety of cellphones with prices starting at $19. Shop Now at eBay
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- Sold by authorized resellers.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB Smartphone for Verizon for $349.99 ( $300 below new).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Take up to 72% off a huge selection of new, open-box, and refurbished iPhones. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on nearly 100 open-box and used chairs from one of the most well-regarded brands around. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- These items are final sale and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the Herman Miller Aeron Chair for $907 ($488 off).
That's at least $5 under what ASICS charges via other storefronts. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's $5 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $25. Buy Now at Amazon
- adaptive EQ
- contoured design
- up to 6 hours listening time per full charge (up to 30-hours w/ charging case)
- quick access to "Hey Siri"
- Model: MME73AM/A
Thats $70 under our mention from two days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $119.) Buy Now at Micro Center
- Apple M1 8-Core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MGND3LL/A
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- This item is in grade "B" cosmetic condition. It may show signs of external wear which do not affect performance.
- A 30-day Daily Steals warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 13.3" 1280x800 LCD display
- 4GB RAM & 320GB 5,400rpm SATA HDD
- macOS 10.13 (High Sierra)
- Model: MC700LL/A
