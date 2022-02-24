It's a $10 drop from our mention from last week and the best price we've seen for an unlocked unit. You'd pay $144 more for a new unlocked iPhone from Apple direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electro-Wireless via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
Save $100 from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. Plus, get 6 months of free Apple Music Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors and memory options.
It's the best price for these colors by $28 and Apple charges nearly twice as much. (If you like Deep Violet, not available here, check Amazon to get it for around a buck less.) Buy Now at Verizon
- Available in several colors (Saddle Brown pictured).
- specially tanned and finished European leather
- credit card or ID pocket
- matching strap
For new lines only, buy an iPhone 13 from Verizon and get up to $1,000 off a second iPhone 13 via promo credit over 36 months. Or, get up to a $1,000 prepaid Mastercard when porting an existing line. Shop Now at Verizon
- These deals apply to the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini
It's the lowest price we've seen for this phone and $10 less than the best deal we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Online Phones4sale via eBay.
- No warranty info is provided.
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Take 50% off via coupon code "IC4O9RHE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Jinka via Amazon.
- double-braided nylon
- MFi Certified
- Model: SHJ-001
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
Use coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this price. You'd pay $23 more for a sealed unit from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- compatible with select iPhone, iPad, and iPod models
- Model: MD826AM/A
The price has dropped to $449.99. That's a low by $165. Buy Now at Amazon
- pictured in Red Aluminum Case w/ Red Sport Band
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
That's $200 less than Apple charges directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple M1 Pro w/ 8-core CPU & 14-core GPU
- 14.2" Liquid Retina XDR display
- 16GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Model: MKGP3LL/A
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- It's backed by a 180-day warranty.
- Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Mac 10.15 Catalina OS
- Includes case, mouse, and headset
- Model: MJVM2LL/A
- UPC: 641275640074
