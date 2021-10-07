That's $10 under our last mention and $69 less than buying a brand new one directly from Apple today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured)
- It's backed by a 1-year Allstate warranty
Published 22 min ago
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
That's the best price we've seen for the fully unlocked model (GSM + CDMA), and a current low for a refurb by at least $3. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Available in Rose Gold.
- compatible with CDMA and GSM carrier networks
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at AT&T Mobility
- magnets that align with iPhone
- develops a natural patina
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- microfiber lining inside
- Model: MWVU2ZM/A
Clip the 15% coupon and apply code "65OTODEA" to save $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Midnight Green.
- Other colors drop to $3.39 via the same clip and code.
- Sold by Otofly via Amazon.
- liquid silicone
- shockproof
- anti-scratch microfiber lining
Save on a range of iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Verizon Phone for $424.95 (low by $15).
Apply coupon code "MOPHIE50" for extra savings on iPhone cases already marked up to 85% off. Shop Now at A4C
- Pictured is the Mophie Juice Pack Access Protective Battery Case for iPhone XS Max for $8 after coupon (low by $4).
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "97MKCR3W" for a savings of $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Slucase via Amazon.
- Available in Clear.
- Raised lip protects the camera lenses
- Shock-absorbing corners
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
That's $83 under list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
It's the lowest price we could find today by $77 and also an all-time low for this particular model. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in PRODUCT(RED).
- It is due back in stock soon, but can be ordered at this price today.
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M02T3LL/A
That's $18 less than yesterday's mention, among the lowest price we've seen for a brand new pair, and a low by $31 today. Buy Now at Amazon
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
A refurb model costs $250 more in our January mention, plus it's $1,100 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 3rd-gen. Intel Core i7 2GHz processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD846LL/A
It's $550 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- No OS is provided.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
- Intel Core i5-5350U 1.8GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
- 13.3" 1440x900 LED display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
