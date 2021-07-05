Unlocked Apple iPhone 11 128GB Smartphone for $510

That's the best price we've seen for a refurb. (We've listed it new for around $630.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay
- No warranty information is provided
- In Red
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save on nine refurbished Samsung phones. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones come with a 1-year Samsung warranty.
- Prices start from $175 when you trade in a qualifying item.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Amazing-Wireless via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- 8-core processor
- 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 6.8" 1440x3040 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 12MP camera
- Model: SM-N975UZKEXAA
Save $360 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Black/White or Just Black.
- Snapdragon 835 2.4+1.9 GHz octa-core CPU
- 6.0" 2880x1440 OLED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB storage
- rear 12.2MP camera
- front 8MP camera
- Android 8.0 Oreo
- Model: GA00138-US
That is about $561 below what you'd pay for a new one and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
Take an extra 15% off Certified Refurb Bose headphones, speakers, and subwoofers. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $113.90 after in-cart discount ($86 off list).
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
It's the lowest price we could find by $21.
Update: It's now $119.99. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- Pool pump is sold separately.
- measures 8.5-ft. x 6-ft.
- rust-resistant
- includes repair kit
- Model: 17818
It's at least $70 under what you'd pay at Apple direct. Shop Now at Best Buy
- The 40mm models are $329.
- The 44mm models are $359.
- In several colors (Space Gray pictured).
- Includes 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for free (new subscribers only).
- blood oxygen sensor
- always-on Retina display
- workout tracking
- swimproof design
- Model: M00H3LL/A
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a current low by $70. Buy Now at Costco
- Apple M1 Chip 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, and 16-core Neural engine
- 8GB unified RAM & 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MGNR3LL/A
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- A 90-Day Woot warranty is provided.
- Intel Core i5-3210M 2.5GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM; 500GB storage
- MacOS
- Model: MD387LL/A
That's the lowest price we could find by $50, and the biggest discount we've seen since this model was released. Buy Now at Amazon
- 23.5" 4480x2520 4.5K LCD display
- Apple M1 3.2GHz octa-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- macOS 11.3 (Big Sur)
- Model: MJV93LL/A
Sign In or Register