That's $10 under our mention from a few days ago, and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $20. It's the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.1" Retina display
- water resistant up to 2 meters for 30 minutes
- dual 12MP cameras
- A13 Bionic chip
- GSM and CDMA
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
That's $40 under our mention from April, and the best price we've seen. It's also $359 less than Apple direct charges for their refurb models. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by EMB-Phones via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- A12 bionic hexacore processor
- 5.8" OLED display
- facial recognition
- dual 12MP cameras
- 4K video recording
- Model: MT942LL/A
That's $30 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Kiss Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- A12 bionic hexacore processor
- 5.8" OLED display
- facial recognition
- dual 12MP cameras
- 4K video recording
- Model: MT942LL/A
It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $48. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Space Gray and Silver.
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- Apple A11 64-bit processor
- TrueDepth camera
- Super Retina OLED HDR10 display
It's the best we've seen and a low by $15 today. Buy Now at eBay
- It comes with a 1-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- It's available in several colors (Black pictured)
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Save on everything from the iPhone 4 all the way to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Shop Now at eBay
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box and refurbished items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Save on a range of refurbished iPhones modes for a wide variety of networks and storage capacities. Shop Now at eBay
It's a low by $7, but most stores charge $36 or more for the case alone. Buy Now at Amazon
- antimicrobial technology
- swappable PopGrip
- Model: 78-80409
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
It's $55 under our August mention, and you'd pay $145 more for a new smartwatch elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Dealscaly via eBay.
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM & 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
That's $149 under our May mention, and $2,199 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Double Dex Macbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core i7 2.6GHz quad-core processor
- 15.4" 2880x1800 retina display
- 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MC976LL/A
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That's a $120 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- crack-resistant front crystal
- IP6X dust resistance and swim proof
- always-on Retina display
- measures blood oxygen level
- takes ECG
- sleep tracker
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- A 1-year Quick Ship Electronics warranty applies.
- Apple M1 Pro Chip with 10-Core CPU and 16-Core GPU
- 16.2" 3456x2234 Liquid Retina XDR display
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- macOS
- Model: MK183LL/A
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Includes a 1-year warranty backed by Allstate.
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- A12 Bionic chip
- 6.1" Liquid Retina display
- 12MP camera system
- iOS 12
- Model: MRYR2LL/A
That's $1,069 off list price and $5 less than our November mention that had only 8GB RAM. (This one has 16GB.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Intel Core I5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Mac OS 11.0 (Big Sur)
- Model: MUHQ2LL/A
