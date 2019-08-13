New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 64GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$253 $260
free shipping

Smarter Phone via eBay offers the Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 64GB WiFi + 4G Tablet in several colors (Silver pictured) for $252.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest refurb price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Tips
  • 3-month seller warranty included.
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
Mini 64GB Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register