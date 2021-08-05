Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 16GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet (2015) for $210
New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad mini 4 7.9" 16GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet (2015)
$210 $529
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for a refurb by $27. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by various 3rd party sellers on eBay.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iPad & Tablet eBay Apple
Mac Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register