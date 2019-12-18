Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 3 hrs ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$240 $250
free shipping

That's tied as the lowest price we've seen for this iPad. It's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer 60-day returns.
  • It's guaranteed to arrive by December 24 if you pay by 12pm ET today.
