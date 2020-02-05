Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 31 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet (2016)
$220 $549
free shipping

That's $10 under our mention from a few days ago, and the best price we've seen (it's also a low today by $130). Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, however the seller does offer 30-day returns.
Features
  • available in Rose Gold
  • Model: MLYJ2LL/A
