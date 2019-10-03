Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied as the best we've seen and is currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30. Buy Now at eBay
That's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently a low by $56.) Buy Now at eBay
itd-gear via eBay offers the refurbished first-generation Apple iPad Air 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $113.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago, the best deal for a refurb by $40 (excluding other eBay sellers), and the lowest price we've seen for this tablet in any condition.
Update: The price has dropped to $111.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price has dropped to $89.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's $199 less than what you'd pay new, although we saw it for $13 less last month. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. It's quite rare to see a discount on an iPad so recently released. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now at Daily Steals
On top of these student-friendly savings, you'll also get Beats headphones in various over-ear and in-ear styles for free with select orders. Shop Now at Apple
BigDeals via eBay offers the refurbished fourth-generation Apple 9.7" iPad 16GB WiFi Tablet with Retina Display in Black for $104.99 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from last September and the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $45.
Update: The price has dropped to $95.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $99. Buy Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Save up to $500 off an iPhone 11 Pro smartphone with select trade-ins. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $700. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's the lowest price we could find by $390 with any provider over this period. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
That's a saving of at least $600 based on the free cell phone alone. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
It's dropped a buck since last week and is still an unusual discount on a newly-released Apple watch. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register