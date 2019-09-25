New
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 64GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$169 $199
free shipping

That's $70 under our June mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's currently the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model by $30.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by itd-gear via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • available in Space Grey
  • 9.7" LED-backlit IPS touch-sensitive Retina display with anti-reflective coating
  • 1920x1080 max resolution
  • fingerprint sensor
  • 1.2MP front camera and 8MP rear camera
  • includes USB to Lightning cable and power adapter
  • up to 10 hour runtime
