eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 64GB WiFi + 4G LTE Tablet
$168
free shipping

That's $2 under our October mention and the best price we've seen. (It's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by itd-gear via eBay
  • No warranty information is available, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
