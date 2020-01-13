Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple XS 256GB Smartphone
$545 $1,050
free shipping

That's $505 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's offered by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
  • fully functional with all GSM & CDMA network carriers
  • available at this price in Space Gray
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
