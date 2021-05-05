Toshiba Chromebook 2 13.3" Laptop for $90
New
UntilGone · 2 hrs ago
Refurb Toshiba Chromebook 2 13.3" Laptop
$90 $100
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS43521" for the best price we could find for a refurb by $35. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Celeron N2840 2.16 GHz dual-core CPU
  • 13.3" 1366x768 (720p) LCD
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB of eMMC flash storage
  • Google Chrome OS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS43521"
  • Expires 6/5/2021
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Laptops UntilGone Toshiba
Celeron 13.3 inch Chromebooks Top Tech Popularity: 4/5 Under $200
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register