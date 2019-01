As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the refurbished Toshiba 14,000-BTU Smart WiFi Portable A/C & Dehumidifier forwithfor shipping. That is $51 less than we saw for another refurb elsewhere. It features a remote control, 24-hour timer, and sleep setting, and measures 18.0" x 14.4" x 30.5". Deal ends today.Note: A 90-day Mediocre warranty applies.