Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb Texas Instruments TI-83 Plus Graphing Calculator
$43 w/ $4 in Rakuten points $150
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply code "OFFICE15" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Item Bazaar via Rakuten.
  • No warranty information is available.
  • calculus, engineering, trigonometric, and financial functions
  • LCD dcreen
  • stores/analyzes up to 10 matrices
  • Expires 9/24/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
