Thanks to the points, that's $55 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at Rakuten
Walmart offers the Texas Instruments TI-30X IIS 2-Line Scientific Calculator in several colors (Blue pictured) for $8.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find today by $2, although most charge $12.99 or more. Buy Now
That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Walmart continues to roll back prices on over 300 school supply products as part of its Go Back Big event with prices starting at 38 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, otherwise shipping is free for orders of $35 or more. Save on notebooks, pens, pencils, calculators, organizers, craft supplies and more Shop Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a low today by $11 and the lowest price we've seen for this model. (That is $12 under last week's mention.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
