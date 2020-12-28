Save on a solid selection of TP-Link routers. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 Wireless Dual-Band Gigabit Router (Refurbished) for $28 (refurb low by $7).
Expires 12/30/2020
Save on a wide range of products from Google - including smart thermostats, Pixel headphones, smart speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Google Nest Learning Thermostat E 2-Pack for $269. (low by $6)
- Items are sold by Google via eBay.
That's $15 under the best price we could find for a new one and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
- AC1200 dual band wireless
- 4 gigabit LAN ports
- MU MIMO technology
- 4 external & 1 internal antenna
- Model: Archer A6
That's a low by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- four Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports
- USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 ports
- three detachable antennas
- Model: ARCHER C8
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- 2.4GHz / 5GHz bands
- 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- 500 to 1500-sq. ft. coverage
- Model: 1304
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 11" 256GB Tablet for $829 ($121 low).
It's $300 under list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- front 16MP selfie camera
- triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP)
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED touch display
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 610214661821
Save on photo equipment, audio gear, camera bags, software, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- spring-loaded suspension
- supports shockmounts, holders, and pop filters
- 3/8" mounting thread
- deskmount clamp
- Model: MCRANE1
