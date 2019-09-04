New
eBay · 2 hrs ago
Refurb TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera
$40 $80
That's an all-time low and $28 less than a new one elsewhere. Buy Now

  • A 90-day Kasa warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution at up to 30 fps
  • 130° field of view
  • two-way talk
  • night vision out to 25 feet
