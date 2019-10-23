Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 41 mins ago
Refurb TP-Link Kasa Smart Indoor 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera
$36 $60
free shipping

That's $4 under our September mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal today for a new one by $29.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Kasa via eBay.
  • A 90-day Kasa warranty applies.
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution at up to 30 fps
  • 130° field of view
  • 2-way talk
  • Night vision out to 25 feet
