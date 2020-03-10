Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb TP-Link Deco W2400 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System 2-Pack
$63 in cart $70
free shipping

That's $27 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TP-Link Official via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • covers up to 3,000-sq. ft.
  • works with TP Deco app
  • switches bands based on traffic congestion
  • 2 Ethernet ports
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers eBay TP-Link
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register