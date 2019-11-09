New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi Dual Gigabit Router
$30 $50
free shipping

That's $28 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TP-Link via eBay.
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
  • USB
  • Alexa compatibility
  • Model: AC1750
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers eBay TP-Link
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register