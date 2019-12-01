Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 56 mins ago
Refurb TP-Link Archer A7 AC1750 WiFi Dual-Band Gigabit Router
$28
free shipping

It's $32 less than a new model costs and is the best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • A 90-Day warranty applies but it is unclear who backs it
  • USB
  • simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies
  • Alexa compatibility
  • Model: AC1750
