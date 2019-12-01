Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $32 less than a new model costs and is the best we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
You'd pay $10 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our Prime Day mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $10, although most sellers charge $50 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $28 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $4 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
$100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
This ties as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $15 Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Amazon
Save big on photography equipment, electronics, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $5 under our February mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $5 today (although most stores charge $55 at least.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a big price drop, which puts it at $30 less than most other stores. Buy Now at Amazon
At $10 per plug, it's the best per-unit price we've seen.
Update: The price is back to $39.99. Buy Now at Amazon
