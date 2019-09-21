Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $19 less than the best we could find for a new one today and $15 under last month's mention of a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we could find by $46 today. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price now by $40. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $80, although we saw it for $10 less in August. Buy Now at Amazon
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's tied with last month's mention and the best deal now by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
