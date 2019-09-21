New
B&H Photo Video · 35 mins ago
Refurb TP-Link Archer A6 802.11ac Smart WiFi Router
$30 $49
free shipping

That's $19 less than the best we could find for a new one today and $15 under last month's mention of a new one. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Note: a 90-day warranty applies, although it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 4 external antennas, 1 internal antenna
  • 4 Gigabit LAN ports
  • Model: Archer A6
  • Expires 9/21/2019
