Refurb TP-Link Archer A5 AC1200 Wireless Dual Band Router
$20
free shipping

That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TP-Link via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • supports 802.11ac WiFi
  • 1,200 Mbps of total available bandwidth
