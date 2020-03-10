Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb TP-Link AC1750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender
$31 in cart $35
free shipping

That's $25 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best deal we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by TP-Link Official via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • Discount applies in cart.
Features
  • transfer speeds up to 1,750MB/s
  • 3 adjustable external antennas
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • intelligent signal indicator
  • high speed mode
  • Model: RE450
