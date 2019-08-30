New
Refurb TCL 55" 4K LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$370 w/ $63 in Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Plus, you'll bag $62.73 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $39 under our mention from two weeks ago, the best deal today by $39, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now

  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R615
Details
  • Expires 8/30/2019
