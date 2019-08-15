New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$347 $500
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $349.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $346.66. That's $3 under last week's mention, $153 under buying new, and the lowest price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R615
