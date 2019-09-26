New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$325 w/ $10 in Rakuten points $500
free shipping

Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "XP55" to get this discount.
  • You'll bag $9.72 in Rakuten points.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and one USB port
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 55R615B
  • Code "XP55"
  • Expires 9/26/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  Expires 9/26/2019
