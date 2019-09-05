Rakuten · 28 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$325 $380
free shipping

Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Coupon code "XP55" cuts the price to $314.72. With free shipping, that's $55 under our expired mention from two days ago (which came with $63 Rakuten points), and the lowest outright price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $35.)

Update: The price has increased to $379.80 before coupon, $324.80 after. Buy Now

  • It comes with $9.42 in Rakuten Super Points
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55R615
  • Code "XP55"
  • Expires 9/5/2019
