Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Coupon code "XP55" cuts the price to $314.72. With free shipping, that's $55 under our expired mention from two days ago (which came with $63 Rakuten points), and the lowest outright price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $35.) Buy Now