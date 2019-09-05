Personalize your DealNews Experience
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the refurbished TCL 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $369.72. Coupon code "XP55" cuts the price to $314.72. With free shipping, that's $55 under our expired mention from two days ago (which came with $63 Rakuten points), and the lowest outright price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (It's the best deal today by $35.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $159.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under last week's refurb mention, $78 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $448 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $52.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $70 under our July mention of a new unit.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $209.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $207.87. That's the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $67, although we saw this last week for $10 less at an 2-year low for a TV of its kind. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Yall Store via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $12.99 with free shipping. That's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month.
Update: The price has dropped to $9.94 after coupon. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Monoprice via Rakuten offers the Monoprice Pure Outdoor Collection 1-Liter Cooking System for $39.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts that to $31.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten offer the Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit for $129.99. Coupon code "GG20A" cuts that to $109.19. With free shipping, that's $34 under last month's mention and the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price now by $33.) Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Phone in several colors (Matte Black pictured) for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $219 less than you'd pay for a refurb direct from Apple, although we saw a refurb for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 42.5" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Roku Smart Television for $218 with free shipping. That's $20 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 28" 720p LED LCD HD Roku Smart TV for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new unit and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 40" 1080p LED LCD Smart TV for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $51 under list and the lowest price we've seen for this model in any condition. (For further comparison, it's $51 under our February mention of a new unit and $140 under the best price we could find for a new unit today.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the TCL 4-Series 55" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $318 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
