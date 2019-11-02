New
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$297 $350
free shipping

That's $18 under our September refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $29 under the best deal we could find for a refurb today.) Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
  • Add this item to your cart to get this deal.
  • No warranty information is provided, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and one USB port
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 55R615
