Walmart · 41 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$247 $250
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $249.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $247.47. That's $75 under our June mention of a new one and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's also $82 less than you'd pay for a new unit today, although most retailers charge $400 or more for a new one.) Buy Now

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who covers it.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • USB port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 55S517
