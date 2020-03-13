Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 22 mins ago
Refurb TCL 50" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$170 $300
free shipping

Best price we've seen and $100 less than buying new. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • dual-band WiFi
  • built-in Roku TV
  • Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 50S425
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
LED 50" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register