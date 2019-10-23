New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 49.5" 4K 2160p Roku Smart LED TV
$186 in-cart $278
free shipping

That's $82 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • Add this to your cart to get this deal.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet Warranty applies.
Features
  • 49.5" 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Roku TV
  • 3 HDMI; USB
  • Model: 50S421
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay TCL
LED 49" 4K Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register