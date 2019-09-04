New
Walmart
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Roku Television
$200 $300
free shipping

Walmart offers the refurbished TCL 49" 4K HDR Flat LED UHD Smart Roku Television for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $100 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, and the best price we've seen for this TV in any condition. Buy Now

  • You can drop the price to $197.97 by choosing in-store pickup
  • A 90-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
  • Model: 49S515
