Walmart · 35 mins ago
Refurb TCL 49" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart Roku TV
$200 $300
free shipping

That's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Dolby Vision
  • HDR
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Roku TV Smart TV apps
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB input
  • Model: 49S515
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
LED 49" 4K HDR Smart TV
